Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:AESI opened at $17.61 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $18.20.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Ben M. Brigham purchased 280,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $5,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas G. Rogers purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.