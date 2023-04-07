Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.
Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance
NYSE:AESI opened at $17.61 on Monday. Atlas Energy Solutions has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $18.20.
Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
