Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) and Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Critical Review

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Full House Resorts and Atour Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts -9.07% -13.81% -2.56% Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.9% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Full House Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full House Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atour Lifestyle 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Full House Resorts and Atour Lifestyle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Full House Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential upside of 109.86%. Atour Lifestyle has a consensus target price of $25.15, indicating a potential downside of 4.01%. Given Full House Resorts’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Full House Resorts is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Full House Resorts and Atour Lifestyle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts $163.28 million 1.44 -$14.80 million ($0.43) -15.88 Atour Lifestyle $2.26 billion 1.51 $14.22 million N/A N/A

Atour Lifestyle has higher revenue and earnings than Full House Resorts.

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats Full House Resorts on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc. engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada. The Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel segment includes gaming space, hotel rooms, fine dining restaurants, buffets, quick service restaurants, and casino bars. The Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel segment contains slot and video poker machines, table games, hotel rooms, steakhouses, casual dining outlets, and outdoor amphitheater. The Rising Star Casino Resort segment consists of casino space, hotels, fine dining restaurants, buffets, sports bars, quick service restaurants, coffee shops, and a multi-purpose grand theater. The Northern Nevada segment covers Stockman’s Casino and Grand Lodge Casino. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

