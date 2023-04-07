AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.