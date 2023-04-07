Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys £4,000 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($4,967.71).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Michael Tobin bought 2,000 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 400 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £8,000 ($9,935.42).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael Tobin bought 5,554 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £23,326.80 ($28,970.19).

On Monday, March 27th, Michael Tobin bought 1,162 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £4,880.40 ($6,061.10).

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Tobin bought 2,222 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £9,776.80 ($12,142.08).

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,761 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.41) per share, for a total transaction of £9,801.55 ($12,172.81).

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.91) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875 ($12,264.03).

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Tobin purchased 2,380 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.22) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996 ($12,414.31).

Audioboom Group Price Performance

BOOM stock opened at GBX 380 ($4.72) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £62.02 million, a PE ratio of -9,500.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 447.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 493.81. Audioboom Group plc has a one year low of GBX 345.50 ($4.29) and a one year high of GBX 2,278.50 ($28.30).

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

