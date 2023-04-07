Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AGR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.83.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of AGR opened at $40.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $51.71.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

