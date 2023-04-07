Avante Logixx (CVE:XX) Shares Down 3.1%

Avante Logixx Inc. (CVE:XX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95. 3,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 32,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Avante Logixx Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market cap of C$25.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83.

Get Avante Logixx alerts:

Avante Logixx (CVE:XX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avante Logixx had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of C$5.09 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Avante Logixx Inc. will post 0.005015 EPS for the current year.

Avante Logixx Company Profile

Avante Logixx Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides security services to residential clients in Canada. The company offers protective services, which includes guarding, patrol and rapid response, intelligent perimeter protection, secure transport, and international security travel advisory and transport; and electronic security services comprise home security services including system design, access control, and video and systems installation and service.

Further Reading

