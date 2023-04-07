Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) is Close Asset Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,178,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,776 shares during the quarter. Avantor comprises 5.8% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.77% of Avantor worth $109,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. raised its position in Avantor by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Avantor by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 607,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after buying an additional 143,918 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Avantor by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $20.70. 2,833,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,955,932. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,331 shares of company stock valued at $456,616. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

