Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVID. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Avid Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVID opened at $32.00 on Monday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Technology

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.09 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 183,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for the media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

