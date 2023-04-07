Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $183.19.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baidu from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 3.5% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 296,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 34,380.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU opened at $144.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $160.88.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

