Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 48,036 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 53,373.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $938,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Dover by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Dover by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Dover by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 140,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,055,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Stock Down 0.9 %

DOV traded down $1.32 on Friday, hitting $141.57. 945,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.62. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Further Reading

