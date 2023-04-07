Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires New Position in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,974 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned 0.42% of Hingham Institution for Savings at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

Shares of HIFS traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.00. 5,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,041. The company has a market cap of $466.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.90. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $217.00 and a 52-week high of $347.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $267.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 31.71%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Profile

(Get Rating)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Further Reading

