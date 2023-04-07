Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 4,470 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 1.9% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,867,623,000 after buying an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,656,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,485,000 after buying an additional 279,432 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Danaher by 10.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,649,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,157,183,000 after buying an additional 431,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,341,000 after buying an additional 328,151 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,939,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,017,624,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DHR traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $246.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,043,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,274. The firm has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.86.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.