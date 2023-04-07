Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Buys 50,894 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3,153.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,894 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $96.26. 1,986,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,837. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.52. The firm has a market cap of $212.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $96.56.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

