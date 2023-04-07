Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned approximately 0.11% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.93.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AXSM traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $59.75. 773,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,656. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

