Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.85.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,998. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.28. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

