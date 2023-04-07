Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Invests $4.02 Million in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,848 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned 0.21% of Stock Yards Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,841,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,245,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,789,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,707,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,663,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,106,000 after buying an additional 311,114 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,107,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,308,000 after buying an additional 42,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,852,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director John Schutte bought 750 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.71 per share, for a total transaction of $26,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,076.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Schutte acquired 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.00 per share, with a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,203 shares of company stock worth $178,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SYBT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.87. 75,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,577. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.68. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $78.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $88.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.50 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.48%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

