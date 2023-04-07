Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 38,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XSLV. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 105.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 172,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 88,245 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 215.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,402,000 after buying an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 369,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,469,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 472.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 18,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.69. The company had a trading volume of 42,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,695. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $40.54 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

