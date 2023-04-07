Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 315,362 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 10,408.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 318,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 315,362 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned approximately 0.19% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,738,000 after purchasing an additional 54,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,033,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,785,000 after purchasing an additional 233,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.94. 878,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,223. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

