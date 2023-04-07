Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 9,931 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for about 1.4% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 185.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Argus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals Price Performance

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

URI traded up $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,495,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

