Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 11,323 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,323 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.24 and a 200 day moving average of $238.41. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.47 and a 52-week high of $285.79.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 64.23%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

