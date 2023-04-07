Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,958. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average of $155.84.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.