Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $54.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

