Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Trading Down 2.2%

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 220 ($2.73) and last traded at GBX 220 ($2.73). 10,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 133,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.79).

Separately, Numis Securities assumed coverage on Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 507 ($6.30) price objective on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.44. The firm has a market cap of £968.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

