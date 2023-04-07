Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 96,056 Shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,077,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,056 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 3.44% of RMG Acquisition Corp. III worth $20,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 486,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 25.7% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,589,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 324,833 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 63.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 359,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 139,836 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 9.6% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 3,728,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after purchasing an additional 328,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 628. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

