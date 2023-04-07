Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 152.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 240,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,472 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Garmin were worth $22,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 14.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the third quarter worth $104,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 48.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 625,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,210,000 after buying an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

GRMN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.05. 562,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,907. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $76.37 and a one year high of $117.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.43.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

