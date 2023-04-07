Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 26,787 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $21,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $975,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,011,000 after purchasing an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.67. The company had a trading volume of 867,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,875. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $121.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

