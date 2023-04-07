Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,615 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,328 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $18,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 25,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. 1,111,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,943. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $120.18.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $29,191.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,140 shares of company stock valued at $487,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

