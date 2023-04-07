Bank of Montreal Can Buys 25,496 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of CDW worth $19,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in CDW by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDW. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.50. The company had a trading volume of 545,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,604. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.60. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $215.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

