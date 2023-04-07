Bank of Montreal Can Buys 73,485 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 346,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,485 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $17,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,935,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,188,427. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

