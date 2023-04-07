Bank of Montreal Can Has $18.16 Million Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Ovintiv worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

NYSE OVV traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $39.08. 2,694,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,569. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.78. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 7.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OVV. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ovintiv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

