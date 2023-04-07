Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,831 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $19,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,617. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.19%.

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,806. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.62.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

