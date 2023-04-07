Bank of Montreal Can Sells 867,391 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 324,768 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 867,391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $20,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,193 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in BHP Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 51,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $683,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.05) to GBX 2,510 ($31.17) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.53) to GBX 2,550 ($31.67) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Trading Down 1.1 %

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.96. 2,658,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,209. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.76. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Further Reading

