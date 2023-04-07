Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 67,328 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

