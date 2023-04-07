Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.17

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.17 and traded as low as $11.00. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 873 shares traded.

Bank of the James Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. The company has a market cap of $49.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.71.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $11.01 million during the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 185,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

