Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Bank OZK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.67.

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.26. 1,634,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,797. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.37. Bank OZK has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $49.52.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Bank OZK had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bank OZK by 56.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

