Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $52.93 on Thursday. Banner has a 12 month low of $49.28 and a 12 month high of $75.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Banner had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banner will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

