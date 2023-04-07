Barclays Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,800 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($96.87) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,575 ($94.08) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($75.76) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($77.00) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($94.39) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,250 ($77.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($71.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($99.60).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Featured Articles

