Barclays Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 7,800 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($96.87) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RB. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,575 ($94.08) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($75.76) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,200 ($77.00) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($94.39) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,250 ($77.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($71.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($99.60).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

