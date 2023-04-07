Barclays Cuts Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Price Target to $21.00

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on SHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sotera Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.
Sotera Health stock opened at $17.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $24.90.
Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.
