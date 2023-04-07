Barclays Trims ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Target Price to $250.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ICLR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on ICON Public from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.70.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Price Performance

ICLR stock opened at $207.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $263.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ICON Public by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 37.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.