Baugh & Associates LLC Sells 85 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Baugh & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,633 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 4.9% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.57. 2,403,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,045. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

