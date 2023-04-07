Beach Point Capital Management LP Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Beach Point Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,897,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336,557 shares during the quarter. Diebold Nixdorf makes up approximately 1.7% of Beach Point Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Beach Point Capital Management LP owned approximately 3.66% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DBD. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 288.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 22,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DBD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,519,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,093. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $6.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at $496,566.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DBD shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

