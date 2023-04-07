Beldex Self Reported Market Cap Tops $224.79 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0559 or 0.00000199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $224.79 million and $1.92 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,876.95 or 0.06689124 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00064361 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00021656 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00040261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00017424 BTC.

Beldex Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

