Benchmark Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FBIO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

Shares of FBIO remained flat at $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday. 206,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,504. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

About Fortress Biotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 15,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

