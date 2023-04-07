Benchmark Reiterates Speculative Buy Rating for Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FBIO. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.
Fortress Biotech Price Performance
Shares of FBIO remained flat at $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday. 206,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,504. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fortress Biotech has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $94.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech
About Fortress Biotech
Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.