Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $203,000 in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE NVO opened at $159.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.24. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $160.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $360.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 48.70%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.