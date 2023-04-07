Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Invests $233,000 in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 188,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 143,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 113,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ESGV opened at $71.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

