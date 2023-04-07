Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,830 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in GSK in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSK. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.62) to GBX 1,730 ($21.49) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of GSK to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

Shares of GSK opened at $38.00 on Friday. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. Research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

