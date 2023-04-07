Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion and $2.16 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Binance USD Token Profile

Binance USD’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 7,070,499,351 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance USD is www.binance.com/en/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is coinmarketcap.com/community/profile/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

According to CryptoCompare, “BUSD is a stablecoin issued by Paxos and supported by Binance. It is backed by U.S. dollar reserves held in insured U.S. banks, Treasury bills, and money market funds, and is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services. BUSD is issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the BNB Chain as a BEP-20 token, and can be used for hedging against volatility, stable price-pegging, remittances, crowdfunding, payments, lending, borrowing, and other financial services. Its value remains stable through fiat currency reserves, and traders can use arbitrage to bring it back to its peg if its price moves away from $1.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

