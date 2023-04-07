Bio-Path (BPTH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ: BPTH) recently:

4/6/2023 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/29/2023 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/21/2023 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/17/2023 – Bio-Path had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/13/2023 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2023 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2023 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Bio-Path is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BPTH traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,554. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $4.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $81,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

