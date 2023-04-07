BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Director Richard J. Berman Sells 3,371 Shares

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Berman sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $28,720.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,195.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BioVie Trading Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIVI traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 170,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. BioVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioVie

About BioVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BioVie by 219.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BioVie by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BioVie by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BioVie by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Featured Stories

