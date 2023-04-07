BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Director Richard J. Berman Sells 3,371 Shares

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Berman sold 3,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $28,720.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,195.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BioVie Trading Up 7.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BIVI traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 170,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,438. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.80. BioVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioVie
About BioVie
BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovery, development, and marketing drug therapies for liver disease. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioVie (BIVI)
- Hypercharge Networks: Up Triple Digits, But What’s The Big Deal?
- 3 Reasons Why Apple’s 30% Rally Has Legs
- 3 Reasons to Pick First Citizens Instead of First Republic Bank
- 3 April Earnings Plays for Bullish Swing Traders
- Is Constellation Brands Star About To Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.