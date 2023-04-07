Bitcoin Private Price Down 29.4% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 29.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001265 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $32.46 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00134744 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00055848 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00037534 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000989 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

